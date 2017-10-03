Carpenter on his way to Las Vegas with crosses to honor every victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- When the Las Vegas mayor’s office called and asked “Are you coming?” Greg Zanis started making his crosses.

His crosses offer hope to those who may have lost theirs.

“Today I’m making 59 crosses. I originally set out to make 50 so this morning, I made 9 more,” he said.

Zanis will pack up his truck and head 1800 miles west to set up a memorial for the Las Vegas victims and their families. He needs two hundred feet to fit all these crosses. It is the most he’s ever made at one time.

“This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there. More so than numbers and pictures in the paper,” he said.

Each cross will have a heart attached. He’s also bringing Stars of David for Jewish victims. He writes the names and glues pictures of the victims on each one.

20 years and 20,000 crosses later, he’s not sure how he’s kept up. Just one cross at a time, he says.

Zanis wants to get on the road about midnight. He got a donation for gas, now he needs a place to stay. If you’d like to help him, you can donate to his GoFundMe page .