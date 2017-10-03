Bodies of 2 Gary women found in burning car

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say two Gary women whose bodies were discovered in a burning car in Indianapolis both had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the women Tuesday as 24-year-old Martina Webb and 21-year-old Aliyah Igartua.

The bodies were discovered early Saturday on Indianapolis’ west side by firefighters who extinguished the car fire.

It’s not clear why the women were in Indianapolis. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been released.