Young athletes learn CPR

CHICAGO -- Some athletes on the South Side got an important lesson on how to save a life.

Organizers of an event at Foster Park taught participants how to administer CPR.

They provided mannequins and detailed instructions on the life-saving technique.

Elston Harris recalled how he passed out at a basketball game over the summer. He found out later he had suffered a heart attack and was saved by a Chicago police officer who knew CPR

Organizers says male athletes under age 35 experience sudden cardiac death at a rate of 2 in 200,000.