Woman rushes Las Vegas shooting victims to hospital in her pick-up truck

LAS VEGAS -- Lindsey Padgett witnessed the fatal shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, and she rushed several shooting victims to the hospital in her own pick-up truck. It was what she called a horrible "nightmare."

In a phone interview with WGN Morning News, Padgett described the audience's confusion as the shooting began.

"It sounded like fireworks at first, then I saw sparks go off on the stage, thinking that the whole stage was going to go down like it was an electrical problem. I didn't know what was going on," she said.

Padgett described the people around her as having no idea what was going on until people were getting shot around them.

Padgett said the people around her were all down on the floor looking at each other for "what seemed like forever, thinking that [they] were all going to die" before they started running to escape.

Once they didn't hear any more gunshots, Padgett and fellow victims ran to her pick-up truck. They packed as "many people in their truck as they could," and they rushed to the hospital.

