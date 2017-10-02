WGN-TV PRESENTS “CUBS NIGHTLY” STARTING MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

LIVE WEEKNIGHT SHOW TO FOLLOW CHICAGO CUBS

THROUGHOUT PLAYOFFS

CHICAGO, September 28, 2017 — Starting Monday, October 2 and for as long as the Cubs are playing in the MLB postseason, Chicago’s Cubs station WGN-TV will present “Cubs Nightly” weeknights from 6:30-7pm CT (program will be preempted if a Cubs playoff game is in progress.) The program will also be simulcast on CLTV.

Hosted by WGN-TV’s Dan Roan and Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper, each night’s show will follow all the storylines and action of the Cubs throughout their postseason run.

Viewers and fans can expect highlights, previews, reviews, interviews with Cubs players and much more. First week highlights of “Cubs Nightly” include one-on-one interviews with Cubs players and management, as well as live reports from Washington, D.C. as the Cubs prepare to face the Nationals in the National League Division Series.

Chicago's Very Own WGN-TV has been home of the Cubs since 1948.