Victims of Las Vegas attack begin to be identified

LAS VEGAS – Some of the victims of the mass shooting that left 58 dead and 515 injured in Las Vegas are being identified.

Sonny Melton was a registered nurse from Tennessee. He died while protecting his wife.

She said they were running away, when she felt him get shot.

Jordan Mcildoon lived in British Columbia. He was at the music festival with his girlfriend.

Denise Burditus was there with her husband. She posted several photos on Facebook, showing the two of them at the show. Her husband wrote on Facebook, that she died in his arms.

