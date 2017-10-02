Unusually dry meteorological Fall open about to turn wetter
Upcoming cool weather a preview of approaching autumn
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
Cool open to meteorological autumn – but a warmup on the way
Midway tops 90° for a 10th time in 2017; humid air fuels scattered showers and t-storms Thursday—severe weather risk: Indiana/Michigan; humidities pull back for the weekend
Atmosphere primed for severe weather/flooding downpours
“NNE” winds to keep rip currents and waves coming through Saturday; swimmers urged to exercise caution; rain-free, eminently comfortable weekend weather ahead
Quiet weather to let flood waters recede next few days
Heat wave’s departure produces a 20-degree temp drop Wednesday; Chicago’s records its coolest max in 17 days; the day’s 72-degree high begins a run of more typical fall temps; strong warming returns unseasonable warmth to the city next week for October’s open
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
Chicago area 90% ‘abnormally dry’ despite 2017 rainfall surplus
When did the practice of naming hurricanes begin?