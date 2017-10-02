Tom Petty dead at 66, reports say

MALIBU, Calif. – Musician Tom Petty died Monday at the age of 66 after being taken off life support, multiple reports say.

Petty was taken to a hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest, TMZ reports.

The entertainment website is reporting that Petty had no brain activity when he arrived at the hospital and was taken off life support.

Petty was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home and was taken to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support.

The three-time Grammy winner had just finished a major tour last Monday with a final performance at Hollywood Bowl.