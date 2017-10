× Suburban police seek help identifying young girl found wandering alone

WOODRIDGE, Ill — Police in Woodridge are searching for the parents or guardians of a young girl who was found wandering alone tonight.

Police say the girl is approximately 3-year-old and was found near Forest and Woodlyn Drive in Woodridge.

The girls is Hispanic and was wearing a stripped white shirt and navy shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.