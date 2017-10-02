Storms possible during warm week
-
Warm week ends with a drop in temps
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible
-
Warm weekend kicks off a stretch of 80s
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Hot and humid week ahead
-
-
Another cooler week
-
Cooler temps last the week
-
Updated severe weather outlook for the Chicago area
-
Marginal Risk of severe storms later today into the evening across Chicago area
-
Cooler weekend with rain possible
-
-
Mild weekend with some showers possible
-
More storms expected into weekend
-
Drop in temps ends the week