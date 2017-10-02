Rookie Mitchell Trubisky to start at Bears QB: reports

CHICAGO, Ill. — Rookie Mitchell Trubisky will make his debut as the Bears’ lead quarterback on “Monday Night Football” next week, according to multiple reports.

Bears have made a QB change and are going with Mitchell Trubisky, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

Trubisky will replace Mike Glennon who, according to NFL.com, was 93 of 140 (66.4 percent) for 833 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions opening the season.

Trubisky has given Glennon a run for his money with 70 percent of his passes for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Four games into the season, the Bears head coach John Fox has made the change in quarterback despite Mike Glennon’s $45 million contract.

Trubisky’s first game as lead quarterback will be next Monday, October 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. The game will be broadcast locally on WGN-TV.