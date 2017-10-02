Rainy period may follow current warm spell

Southwest winds will continue to stream unseasonably warm air into the region. This current push of tropical air is to reach its peak Tuesday, as temperatures reach the mid 80s. Cooler air is due to arrive midweek, but despite expected cloudiness and showers, readings are to remain above normal through the weekend. The last day to yield a temperature deficit was September 11th. The modest cooling to begin on Wednesday is expected to bring several opportunities for much needed rain. September produced only 2 days with measurable rain, totaling less than a third of an inch. The last significant rain of ½ inch or more was over 2 months ago. Showers are expected to accompany a cold front across the area late Tuesday night, into Wednesday, with a second wave of rain slated for Friday, into early Saturday.