Police search for missing young brother and sister in Porter County, Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Officials in Porter County, Ind., are actively searching for two missing children, a brother and sister, in the area of Streamwood Drive and CR 325 E in rural Washington Township.

They were last seen at their residence by their mother at midnight Sunday. The 9-year-old boy, Samuel Orshonsky, is described as approximately 5’0” and 70 pounds with short blond hair and black framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a light blue one piece abominable snowman pajamas.

The 7-year-old girl, Charley Orshonsky, is described as approximately 4’10” and 56 pounds with shoulder-length wavy dirty blonde hair, brown eyes and her front teeth are partially in. She was last seen wearing a “My Little Pony” one-piece pajama outfit. It is unknown if they are still in their pajamas or have different clothing on.

Extra bags from their closet and clothing is reported missing from the residence as well.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these children or has seen them, is asked to call the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170.