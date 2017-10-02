Police say no links between Chicago and Las Vegas mass shooting
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department says there are no links between the mass shooting in Las Vegas and Chicago. They say there’s nothing to indicate that the shooting in Vegas is part of a larger terror attack.
On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Las Vegas strip from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Jason Aldean was performing during a country music festival when the shooting happened. At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 others are hospitalized, making it the most deadly mass shooting U.S. history.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi cancelled all police events Monday following the shooting.
“Today needs to be about the victims of Las Vegas,” Guglielmi said in a tweet.
Chicago police also expressed their condolences to the victims.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner tweeted, “Prayers for all in Las Vegas. Terrible tragedy. First responders have our undying gratitude.”
Other Illinois lawmakers are also issuing statements about the attack:
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has not yet issued a statement.