Man charged in fatal Wheaton crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man is being held on $150,000 bond for allegedly killing a 23-year-old girl in a car crash in Wheaton over the weekend.

Brian Thunderkick, 62, of Warrenville, has been charged with one count of reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Erika Villagomez.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. Saturday on Butterfield Road just east of Naperville Road. When they arrived on the scene, police say they found the victim's car fully engulfed in flames.

Police found Thunderkick at the scene and immediately took him into custody. Police say he was reportedly driving his black Camaro erratically and at a high rate of speed when the crash happened. It's alleged that at the time of impact, he was traveling at 135 miles per hour.

Thunderkick’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.