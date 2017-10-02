Doug Cummings – Personal Safety Consultant & Author
Las Vegas Shooting – Expert advice on how to keep yourself safe in an emergency situation
-
Working Out From Your Couch
-
Giant pumpkins weighed in Lockport
-
Lunchbreak: Korean BBQ flank steak tacos
-
Equifax investigating stock sales made by executives during data breach
-
Why do large cumulus clouds have flat bottoms?
-
-
Chicago Scene: Volleyball player April Ross on Project Zero
-
Lunchbreak: Lemon flower and herb bars
-
Widow of ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle tells NFL players to ‘get off their knees’
-
Cardinals set off fireworks after Kris Bryant home run
-
Senate Republicans will not vote this week on latest health care bill
-
-
Infographic: A timeline of the world’s greatest identity theft (and how to protect yourself)
-
Lester Wiltfong looks ahead to Bears-Packers on Sports Feed
-
Cubs come up short in first chance to clinch NL Central