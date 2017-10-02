Las Vegas massacre at forefront as Springfield set to consider gun sales bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The deadly attack in Las Vegas has ignited a new debate over gun control laws.

Tonight, a protest was held outside Dicks Sporting Goods in Northbrook. The demonstrators were calling for an end to assault weapons sales. They also want regulations on sales.

Victims of prior mass shootings hope laws do change, knowing what survivors in Vegas will now face.

Nearly 10 years ago, Patrick Korellis was shot but survived when a gunman opened fire on his classroom at NIU.

“Anytime any of these mass shootings happen, I see it on the media and it just brings back horrific memories,” he told WGN News. “And it just makes me realize that … I’m amazed that nothing has been done. 10 years later I still have some effects but slowly but surely you’ll work through it.. It takes along time to get though but as long as you have a good support system around you, you’ll get through it.”

Those who support gun laws tell say can make things safer and still honor the 2nd Amendment.

Tomorrow, lawmakers in Springfield will consider a bill that would require background checks on gun shop employees and for those shops to have stronger scrutiny from state regulators.

The name of that bill in Springfield is SB1657. More details on it here.