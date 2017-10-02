Garth Brooks posts emotional video: ‘Character flows in country music’

Country music superstar Garth Brooks posted a heartfelt and emotional message in response to the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

The singer begins his post by saying while he saw a lot of awful things, he saw “a lot of courage” and “a lot of love.”

He thanked the first responders, hospital staff and volunteers. And he said he was proud of the audience of the country musical festival which was the target of the mass shooting.

Brooks becomes emotional several time throughout the video. He mentions his favorite line from a favorite movie, “Starman,” saying when it comes to the human race, “when things are at their worst, you are at your best.”

To his fellow artists performing tonight, Brooks said:

The show Must. Go. On. …When things go bad, doctors go to work. When things go bad, police go to work. When things go bad, music and musicians go to work. … They need music. They need power of that healing.

Garth Brooks then performs an emotional version of The Change.