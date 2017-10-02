Feds: No specific threat to public venues after Vegas attack

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the U.S. after the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people.

The gunman, identified by police as Stephen Paddock died at the scene. Police said he fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino onto an outdoor country music festival Sunday night. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In Washington, A Homeland Security spokesman, David Lapan, tweeted Monday the department has “no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country.”

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.