Cubs 3B Kris Bryant ‘Heartbroken’ over the shootings in his hometown of Las Vegas

CHICAGO – Many times since joining the Cubs, he’s mentioned his hometown of Las Vegas and the pride he has in the place where he grew up.

On Monday, Kris Bryant spoke out on the tragic shootings in the city that have left 58 people dead and over 500 wounded.

The Cubs’ third baseman took to Twitter to express his condonlances for the victims in the shooting at a concert outside the Mandalay Bay resort late Sunday night.

Heartbroken to see what has happened in my hometown. Grateful that my family & friends are safe. Thoughts and prayers to all those affected. — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) October 2, 2017

His wife Jessica, also a native of Las Vegas, posted to her Twitter account as well on the shootings.

My thoughts & prayers are back home today in Las Vegas💛 — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) October 2, 2017

Bryant along with Jessica attended Bonzanza High School in Las Vegas where he played all four years on the varsity team, hitting .418 with 47 homers. In 2010, USA Today All-USA Baseball First Team. He would go onto play for the University of San Diego before being drafted by the Cubs with the second overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.

Along with Bryant and his wife, the Cubs and close friend Anthony Rizzo sent out tweets with condolances to the victims of the shooting.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 2, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the news of what happened in Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families. #prayforvegas — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) October 2, 2017

Another Las Vegas native in Major League Baseball, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, also sent out his thoughts to the victims of the shooting.

The pride of Vegas runs deep when you are born and raised in such a great town. I can't fathom the horrific event that has taken place! … — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) October 2, 2017

…My thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have been affected by this and to all the people that have lost their lives way too soon! Las Vegas I love you and stand with you🙌🏻 — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) October 2, 2017

Bryant’s Cubs and Harper’s Nationals will meet in the National League Division Series starting on Friday.