Cubs 3B Kris Bryant ‘Heartbroken’ over the shootings in his hometown of Las Vegas
CHICAGO – Many times since joining the Cubs, he’s mentioned his hometown of Las Vegas and the pride he has in the place where he grew up.
On Monday, Kris Bryant spoke out on the tragic shootings in the city that have left 58 people dead and over 500 wounded.
The Cubs’ third baseman took to Twitter to express his condonlances for the victims in the shooting at a concert outside the Mandalay Bay resort late Sunday night.
His wife Jessica, also a native of Las Vegas, posted to her Twitter account as well on the shootings.
Bryant along with Jessica attended Bonzanza High School in Las Vegas where he played all four years on the varsity team, hitting .418 with 47 homers. In 2010, USA Today All-USA Baseball First Team. He would go onto play for the University of San Diego before being drafted by the Cubs with the second overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.
Along with Bryant and his wife, the Cubs and close friend Anthony Rizzo sent out tweets with condolances to the victims of the shooting.
Another Las Vegas native in Major League Baseball, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, also sent out his thoughts to the victims of the shooting.
Bryant’s Cubs and Harper’s Nationals will meet in the National League Division Series starting on Friday.