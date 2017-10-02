Chicagoans returning home from Vegas with stories of surviving shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicagoans have returning home from Las Vegas this afternoon are sharing their stories of the mass shooting.

The common denominator among them is they are still in a state of shock and so thankful to escape unharmed.

Rachel and Jeff Brown were there to celebrate his 40th birthday. They were at the country music festival waiting to see Jason Aldean. As the show was wrapping up, they had just left the venue and were outside the gates when they heard the popping sound of gunfire. They didn't think it was gunfire until they heard the screams and people running for cover.

“We realized it was rapid fire,” Rachel said. “People were panicking and scattering.”

The Browns say their immediate thoughts turned to their child back here at home.

