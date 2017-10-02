× Making the Move: Reasons for the Bears to go to Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback

LAKE FOREST – If you had the fifth week of the 2017 season as the time which the Bears’ No. 1 pick would make his NFL debut, it appears you may be correct.

According to a report Monday, the Bears intend to start rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback against the Vikings next Monday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN had the report on Monday morning.

Bears have made a QB change and are going with Mitchell Trubisky, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

Why are the Bears doing so? Unfortunately for Ryan Pace, who indicated that he’d like to wait on playing Trubisky, his hand was forced.

Mike Glennon, annoited the start, has already proven ineffective in just four weeks of the season. Unable to throw downfield with consistancy, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has had to put in an offense built around short passing. It worked at times early in the season, with the Bears staying compeitive against the defending NFC champion Falcons and upsetting the Steelres at home in Week 3.

But each of those wins came due to incredible efforts in the running attack by Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. When they were shut down in Weeks 2 and 4, the Bears’ offense was badly inefficient in blowout losses to Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

On top of that, Glennon has had a penchant for turnovers during his first four weeks, which gets on the team and fans nerves consider previous quarterback Jay Cutler’s struggles with that later in his Bears’ career.

While he got out of the first game without a turnover it’s been an avalanche since. Glennon has thrown five interceptions and fumbled three times in the last three games, with the worst outing coming against the Packers. In a forgettable Thursday night performance, which could be his last in a Bears’ uniform, Glennon fumbled on the first play of the game then did so again later in the first quarter.

Later in the game he overthrew receivers on a pair of interceptions that were the lowpoint of a 35-14 loss at Lambeau Field.

Trubisky becomes the first Bears rookie quarterback to start a game since Rex Grossman did so in Week 15 of the 2003 season. Like Trubisky, Grossman was a first round pick of the Bears in the previous season’s draft but the team waited until December to give him a start. He would start the final three games of the season and go 2-1.

Credit for Trubisky’s quick rise comes from the success he had in the preseason in which he completed 36-of-53 passes for 364 yards with three touchdowns without an interception. His performance was so solid that many were calling for Trubisky to start as the season began.

Also the success of another rookie quarterback may have caught the Bears eye: DeShaun Watson. Yesterday the Texans rookie was impressive in his fourth NFL game, throwing four touchdowns compared to just one interception with 283 yards through the air in a 57-14 Houston victory.

Perhaps all of these signs made the Bears believe that their quarterback of the future was ready to perform now.