Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long donates $50,000 to Puerto Rico relief effort

LAKE FOREST – While the majority of the attention over the past few days has been on the guy calling the signals behind him, Kyle Long has done something to aid those outside of his team this week.

On Sunday, the Bears offensive guard announced that he was donating $50,000 to aid victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, which was left in devastation after the storm passed.

Long made the announcement on his Twitter account Sunday, donating through the Direct Relief organization.

“Having the last two days off I have had time to reflect not only on my own life, but to empathize with those who are going through hardships around us,” said Long in his tweeted statement. “The recent devastation in Puerto Rico has left so many people looking for answers, and I think it is important to help those who in some situations cannot help themselves.”

Long is entering his fifth season with the Bears and has played in the last two games after missing the opening two as he continued recovery from a serious ankle injury in November of 2016. A first-round draft pick out of Oregon, Long has made three Pro Bowls in his time in the NFL and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2014.