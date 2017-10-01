Young son of slain officer treats Chicago cops to a pizza party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The son of a Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty said thanks to the officers who have stayed by his side over the years by treating them to a special lunch on Sunday.

Alejandro Valadez, Jr. never got to meet his father, who was shot and killed in 2009 while he was on duty in West Englewood.

Since then, many Chicago police officers have formed a special bond with Alex. Last summer, about two dozen policemen helped celebrate his graduation from kindergarten.

After Alex earned some money from a garage sale, he said he decided to throw the officers that knew his mom and dad a pizza party- and pick up the tab.

"It's just touching, and I know all the officers feel the exact same way, that Alex went out of his way to think about us," CPD First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said.