September crime rate down by 10 percent since 2016, police say

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department said shootings are down, compared to last year.

The numbers are in for the month of September, and according to Chicago police, murders and shootings are continuing a downward trend.

The news comes as the department plans to announce an expansion of tech tools to help combat the crime.

The department said September was the second consecutive month to show a reduction in murders, now down by 10 percent compared to September 2016.

The number of shootings from September are down 15 percent, as compared to the same time a year ago.

The department also said shooting throughout Chicago are down about 16 percent year-to-date, and the murder rate is also down about 7 percent.

This department is crediting a number of things, including an increase in gun arrests, a crackdown on problem businesses and new technology in six police districts on the South and West sides, that’s helping officers predict where crime is going to happen.

Programs like Shot Spotter alert officers via cell phone to shootings before they ever receive a 911 call.

The information allows them to respond to scenes much quicker.

These districts also have 'nerve centers' with state-of-the-art cameras, so officers can keep an eye on things in the streets, from the district.

The department said the six districts with the technology, are showing a 20 percent reduction in shootings, on average and it looks like, the technology that’s helping to turn things around, will continue to expand.

Later Sunday morning First Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro will talk about the six additional districts that will receive this policing technology by the end of 2018. Those districts include Grand Crossing, South Chicago, Chicago Lawn, and Grand Central.

The CPS is expected to present the city's latest crime numbers at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.