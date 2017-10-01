× MLB announces the start times for the first two Cubs-Nationals NLDS games

CHICAGO – Officially, Cubs fans know when they will be starting their quest for a repeat World Series title.

On Sunday night, Major League Baseball announced the times for the Cubs first two National League Division Series games against the Nationals.

Postseason start times announced through Saturday, October 7th. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/PmIYErqLvl — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 2, 2017

The Cubs will hit the field at Nationals Park for Game 1 on Friday at 6:31 PM central time with the game being televised on TBS. It will be the same network on Saturday with the teams getting going a little earlier – 4:38 PM on TBS.

Joe Maddon’s team becomes the first in team history to play in three-consecutive NLDS series and he’s looking for his third-consecutive win as well. After defeating the Pirates in a one-game Wild Card playoff in 2015, the Cubs upset the top-seeded Cardinals in four games in the Division Series. In 2016 the Cubs knocked off the Wild Card-winning Giants in four games.