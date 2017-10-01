Has Chicago ever had a year with more 90s in September than June, July and August combined?

Dear Tom,

Have we ever had a year with more 90s in September than June, July and August combined?

— Roger Webster, Woodridge

Dear Roger,

It’s extremely rare, but it has happened in three of the 147 years of record since the city’s climate records began in 1871. The first occurrence was a unique one when the year’s lone 90-degree day was a high of 90 logged on Sept. 14, 1915. In 1939, September hosted seven 90-degree days, two more than the five recorded through the end of August. The third occasion was in 1978, when September produced eight days of at least 90 degrees with only five 90-degree days on the books prior to that. While this past September produced a record seven consecutive 90s, the city had already logged nine such days earlier in the year.

