CTA celebrates 70th anniversary

CHICAGO — The CTA turned 70 on Sunday and celebrated with a party at Daley Plaza.

CTA began operating the city’s buses, streetcars and trains in 1947 after state lawmakers voted to have one transit agency.

The CTA is the second largest transit system in the United States.

It services about 1.6 million riders on an average weekday.

Music was provided by subway performers.

Attendees can also ride vintage trains and buses, like this one.

For more information, visit the CTA’s website.