For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Breezy, mostly sunny, rain later in week
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
Warmer temps, rain later in week
-
Mostly sunny skies, temps in 70s
-
Cooler temps, 80s later this week
-
-
Hot temps over weekend, cool down later next week
-
‘Gorgeous,’ sunny weekend on the way
-
Mild temps, sunny skies expected Sunday
-
Summer-like weather, sunny skies
-
Sunny skies, warm temps and not much rain in sight
-
-
Cloudy skies, passing showers, cooler temps
-
Chance of showers, warmer temps coming
-
Windy, showers and t-storms possible