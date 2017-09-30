Whitney Young students take knee during national anthem at pep rally

CHICAGO — Some students at Whitney Young High School took a knee during the national anthem during Friday’s homecoming pep rally.

The school’s choir linked arms as they sang the national anthem before the school took on Curie High School in a soccer match.

The choir linked arms until the part of the anthem where they sang, “For the land of the free, and the home of the brave.” At that point, the majority of the choir took a knee and finished singing.

The choir’s actions were met with applause and cheers from their fellow students.

Senior Camille Argentar said before they started singing, a few teachers and students lined the front of the bleachers, kneeling or raising their fists.

Celebrities and NFL teams have been taking a stand against the president after President Donald Trump made controversial comments about the NFL.

Whitney Young recently canceled the rest of its football season due to a shortage of eligible players.