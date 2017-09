BUFFALO, Wyo. — Purdue University’s former football coach, Joe Tiller, passed away in his Wyoming home at the age of 74, the school said on Twitter.

Tiller was Purdue’s head football coach from 1997 to 2008.

He had an 87-62 record, including 53-43 Big Ten Conference games, the school said.

We are saddened to report that Joe Tiller has passed away in Buffalo, Wyoming. Condolences to Arnette, Julie, Renee and Mike. RIP. — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 30, 2017