CHICAGO -- A festival on the city's North Side is helping to usher in fall.

WGN’s Andrea Darlas was at Lincoln Square Ravenswood’s Apple Fest to check out all the fall treats the fest has to offer.

The festival opens back up Sunday at 9 a.m. in the morning and runs until 6 p.m.

The festival celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.

