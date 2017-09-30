Giant pumpkins weighed in Lockport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKPORT, Ill. -- Seigel's Cottonwood Farm hosted a giant pumpkin weigh-off this weekend to settle once and for all, who grows the biggest gourds.

From circumference to pounds- the goal is to be the biggest, the heaviest, dare we say, the prettiest of the patch.

Each one of this year’s 16 entries has its fans, which start as a little seed, planted in May.

All of it, takes time and money. The goal is to get it to the weigh off. The winner, gets the rights to sell the seeds inside, which could fetch a few hundred a piece and the proverbial blue ribbon from Seigel’s farm.

And after all the tallies were taken, the winner was a 1852 pound pumpkin from Wisconsin.

It will be on display at Siegel’s farm for a number of weeks.

Then, in the last weekend in October, they use a crane to hoist the pumpkin 100 feet in the air and let it drop.