FBI offering $10K for info on man wanted for 2015 murder

DOLTON, Ill. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a man’s arrest.

Tyrone Smith, 26, is wanted on first degree murder charges, for killing a man with the same name in Dolton, Ill., in October 2015. The two were not related.

Smith’s last known address was in Chicago.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.

Authorities said Smith considered armed and dangerous.

For more information, visit the FBI’s website.