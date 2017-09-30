Bears Danny Trevathan suspended two games for hit on Packers Davante Adams

NEW YORK – Danny Trevathan’s vicious hit on Davante Adams is going to cost him some playing time.

NFL officials suspended Trevathan two games without pay for violating ‘safety-related’ rules.

Danny Trevathan might be the biggest scumbag in the world on this cheap hit on Davante Adams. #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/RlsHTKXx2D — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) September 29, 2017

The league cited Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6 in issuing the suspension, which prohibits “using any part of a player’s helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently or unnecessarily.”

Trevathan now has three business days to appeal. If he’s unsuccessful doing so, the earliest he can return the Bears’ active roster is Monday October 16th, following the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.