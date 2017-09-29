Woman sexually assaulted in her Lakeview home

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman in her Lakeview home.

It happened at about 4 a.m. Friday in 1000 block of West Dakin, not far from the Sheridan Red Line stop.

Police say a man approached the victim from behind and forced her into her home where she was sexually assaulted. He later fled and is not in custody.

The victim was taken to a Thorek Hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.