Where to get free — or cheap — cups of coffee on ‘National Coffee Day’

Isn’t everyday national coffee day? Well, yes. But today is “National Coffee Day.”
That means free — or cheap — cups of java. Restaurants and chains all over the country are celebrating with freebies and deals.
Here are some of the businesses that are offering freebies or discounts:
Dunkin Donuts: Get a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee. Find a participating location here.
Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend long. No purchase required. Find a participating location here.
McDonalds: Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase through the McDonald’s app or any small McCafe $2 for without the app. Find a participating location here.
7-Eleven: Rewards members at 7/11 can get one free coffee per day until Oct. 2. Find a participating location here.
Cinnabon: Get a free 12 oz coffee. Find a participating location here.
Keurig: Offering 20-percent off all K-Cup purchases on its website through Sunday.
Peet’s Coffee: Get a free drip coffee or tea with bean purchase. Get 25 percent off fresh beans. Find a participating location here.