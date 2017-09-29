Where to get free — or cheap — cups of coffee on ‘National Coffee Day’

Isn’t everyday national coffee day? Well, yes. But today is “National Coffee Day.”

That means free — or cheap — cups of java. Restaurants and chains all over the country are celebrating with freebies and deals.

Here are some of the businesses that are offering freebies or discounts:

Dunkin Donuts: Get a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee. Find a participating location here.

Celebrate your coffee ❤️ on #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29! Get a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/SRGV8aDfzW — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 25, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend long. No purchase required. Find a participating location here.

McDonalds: Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase through the McDonald’s app or any small McCafe $2 for without the app. Find a participating location here.

Enjoy a ☕ with a friend this #NationalCoffeeDay and keep the coffee pride brewing with $2 small #McCafe drinks. pic.twitter.com/MXcmUGSFBW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 29, 2017

7-Eleven: Rewards members at 7/11 can get one free coffee per day until Oct. 2. Find a participating location here.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12 oz coffee. Find a participating location here.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Keurig: Offering 20-percent off all K-Cup purchases on its website through Sunday.

Peet’s Coffee: Get a free drip coffee or tea with bean purchase. Get 25 percent off fresh beans. Find a participating location here.