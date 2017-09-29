USHLI helped paved the way to the polls for Latinos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we take a look at the contribution Latinos have made to Chicago. One of those organizations is a Chicago based organization that has paved the way for millions of Latinos. The United States Hispanic Leadership Institute or USHLI has registered more than 2.3 million Latinos to vote.

The group was founded in 1982 and it’s led by Dr. Juan Andrade. He is one of only four Latinos to receive a Presidential Medal and also be recognized by the Mexican government.

Dr. Andrade co-founded USHLI after being arrested in 1970 for speaking Spanish in his Texas classroom. That experience made him realize that there was a need to empower Latinos. He switched his focus from being a teacher to community activism.

USHLI now hosts the largest Latino Youth Leadership Conference in the country, bringing in notable speakers like President Clinton.

For more information on USHLI, log on to ushli.org