Sketch released of suspect in Gurnee sexual assault

GURNEE, Ill. — Gurnee police have released a description of the man who sexually assaulted a woman along a bike path last weekend.

The woman was walking south of the intersection of Washington Street and IL Route 21 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday night when she was attacked.

Police describe the suspect as a man having a “tan” complexion, being of medium build, approximately 5’10” and 180 pounds. He has dark short hair, that was shaved on the sides and a goatee. He’s described as smelling of smoke and was “sweaty at the time of the offense.”

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt made of light weight material. The sweatshirt is believed to have had a white Under Armour logo on the left breast. He was wearing dark-colored, possibly sweat pants.

Please call the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000 with any information on the incident. You can also anonymously call Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222. Information may lead to a cash reward.