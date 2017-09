× Police warn of armed robbers wearing surgical masks on Near West Side

CHICAGO — Police are issuing a warning for residents on the Near West Side.

There have been two robberies in the area just this week.

The first happened on Monday on the 2200 block of W. Erie.

The second happened on Tuesday on the 1300 block of W. Ohio.

The offenders are described as two to four African American men between the ages of 20 and 30, wearing surgical masks. They flashed handguns while robbing their victims.