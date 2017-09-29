Midday Fix: Homecoming hair styles

Tanya Popp

Blo Blow Dry Bar

3821 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago

blomedry.com/

The Looks

Game of Thrones

Wash and dry hair. One day old dirty hair is best to work with.

Game of Thrones is a regular blow out with a headband – It’s meant to be worn wavy, loose, and with a good texturizing spray.

Hair pieces should be 2″ across and use a 1-1.5″ curling iron. The wave is not a full curl – with the iron, twist it twice around and leave the ends – give a tug at the end of the hair to give a nice wave.

Start with the bottom half of the hair first with the curling iron.

Clamp of iron on top otherwise you get a line in hair – grab hair at end around the iron.

After bottom is done take the next layer of hair. Alternate directions of the iron/ curl. Curl away from the face.

Use a beach spritz with sea salt to give it texture and scrunch it to define the waves

Use an elastic headband. With or without flowers.

Position headband with enough hair under to show and enough over to loop.

Loop hair up and over the elastic in 2″ loops. Pin the sides to stay.

Leave curls in the front loose.

Hunt Club

Prep hair with a texturizing spray.

Part your hair where desired.

Divide hair into 4 sections.

One section on each side of part, other section begins from behind the part to the crown, everything below is where your pony section will be.

Tease each side of the part, and the top section.

Make sure tease is nice and compact at the base.

Lightly smooth out hair over the tease for a polished look. Smooth top section first.

Smooth hair back to where the pony will be, divide the ends into two and cross for seamless transition to pony (you can wrap the ends around the elastic holding the ponytail).

Smooth both sides of the part back to blend with top section, you can wrap or pin the ends as well.

You can curl/wave or smooth the hair in the pony tail for some extra sass or keep it sleek with your volume on top. Finish with a hairspray.

Festival Look

Wash and dry hair. One day old dirty hair is best to work with.

Festival hair is a regular blow out with curls and braid – It’s meant to be worn wavy, loose, and with a good texturizing spray.

Not a full curl – twice around and leave the ends – give a tug at the end to give a nice wave.

Start with the bottom half of the hair first.

Hair pieces should be 2″ across and use a 1-1.5″ curling iron. Clamp of iron on top otherwise you get line in hair – grab hair at end around the iron.

After bottom is done take the next layer of hair. Alternate directions of the iron/ curl. Curl away from the face.

Use a beach spritz with sea salt to give it texture and scrunch it to define the waves

Make a loose 3 strand braid in the center from the scalp and part so you can see the hair underneath. Pull braid apart gently and tie it together with a clear rubber band.

Overlap braids in the back and then Bobby pin to hide the hair tie. Pin the braids to stay in place.