Lunchbreak: Chipotle honey marinated skirt steak

Carrie Schloss

The Asheville Bee Charmer Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by 28 Honey Varietals and Blends

Chipotle Honey Marinated Skirt Steak

2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 large yellow onion, chopped into 1/4-inch cubes (1/2 cup)

1 1/2 Tablespoons minced garlic

3 chipotle chiles, chopped into 1/4-inch cubes

2 Tablespoons Asheville Bee Charmer’s Smokin’ Hot Honey (chipotle-infused honey)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 cup olive oil

2 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 2 to 3 pieces

Directions:

To make the marinade, mix together the lime juice, onion, garlic, chipotle chiles, honey, cumin, salt, ancho chili powder, smoked paprika, and olive oil in a small bowl until well incorporated. Place the steak in a gallon-sized zip-top bag. Add the marinade and coat the steak well. Seal the bag and let the steak marinate at room temperature for 1 hour.

Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Wipe off the excess marinade from the steak and discard the marinade. Grill the steak for 6 to 7 minutes on each side, or until it is cooked to your liking.

Transfer the meat to a plate, tent it with foil, and let it rest for 10 minutes. Cut the steak at an angle against the grain into 1/4-inch- or 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve immediately. Store leftover steak in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Note: If you don’t have a grill, you can cook the steak under a broiler.

I was introduced to chipotle, or smoke-dried jalapeño, as a young girl, and that hot, smoky flavor has been one of my favorites ever since. Although this marinade uses both chipotles and chipotle honey, the resulting steak isn’t overly spicy; it’s just really flavorful. The meat only needs to marinate for an hour, but it can marinate for up to 24 hours if you have the time. Makes 5 to 6 servings

Reprinted with permission from The Asheville Bee Charmer Cookbook by Carrie Schloss, Agate Surrey, 2017.