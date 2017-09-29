Lunchbreak: Chipotle honey marinated skirt steak

Carrie Schloss
To purchase a copy of the book:
The Asheville Bee Charmer Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by 28 Honey Varietals and Blends
Events:
Honey Tasting Dinner
October 16
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Uncommon Ground
1401 W. Devon
Chicago
For tickets and more information:
www.uncommonground.com/live-music
November 5
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Read It and Eat
2142 N. Halsted
Chicago
To purchase tickets:
Chipotle Honey Marinated Skirt Steak
2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1/4 large yellow onion, chopped into 1/4-inch cubes (1/2 cup)
1 1/2 Tablespoons minced garlic
3 chipotle chiles, chopped into 1/4-inch cubes
2 Tablespoons Asheville Bee Charmer’s Smokin’ Hot Honey (chipotle-infused honey)
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon ancho chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 cup olive oil
2 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 2 to 3 pieces
Directions:
To make the marinade, mix together the lime juice, onion, garlic, chipotle chiles, honey, cumin, salt, ancho chili powder, smoked paprika, and olive oil in a small bowl until well incorporated. Place the steak in a gallon-sized zip-top bag. Add the marinade and coat the steak well. Seal the bag and let the steak marinate at room temperature for 1 hour.
Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Wipe off the excess marinade from the steak and discard the marinade. Grill the steak for 6 to 7 minutes on each side, or until it is cooked to your liking.
Transfer the meat to a plate, tent it with foil, and let it rest for 10 minutes. Cut the steak at an angle against the grain into 1/4-inch- or 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve immediately. Store leftover steak in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Note: If you don’t have a grill, you can cook the steak under a broiler.
I was introduced to chipotle, or smoke-dried jalapeño, as a young girl, and that hot, smoky flavor has been one of my favorites ever since. Although this marinade uses both chipotles and chipotle honey, the resulting steak isn’t overly spicy; it’s just really flavorful. The meat only needs to marinate for an hour, but it can marinate for up to 24 hours if you have the time. Makes 5 to 6 servings
Reprinted with permission from The Asheville Bee Charmer Cookbook by Carrie Schloss, Agate Surrey, 2017.