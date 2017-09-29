John Fox ‘not in a big rush to do anything’ about Bears quarterback controversy

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – If you were holding your breath for the axe to fall on Mike Glennon after Thursday night’s blowout in Green Bay, it might be a while.

For the first time this season, Bears head coach John Fox wouldn’t commit one way or the other Thursday as to who was the starter, leaving the team’s quarterback controversy in limbo.

“We’ve got a nice little block of time here. They have the weekend off. We’ll be still for a minute. We still have to look at a lot of things and improve,” remarked Fox.

When pressed on whether or not he was making a change at QB, Fox was brutally honest.

“I’m not really trying to be clear,” Fox laughed, “Actually, quite the opposite.”

Glennon appeared to be headed for the bench for good after throwing his fourth and fifth pick of the season against the Packers, bringing his turnover total to eight in just four games – tied for the most in the NFL.

Starting Trubisky still seems inevitable after the Bears traded four picks to move up one spot to draft him second overall.

Glennon’s contract is fully-guaranteed for $18.5 million over the next three years. However, 2018 and 2019 are team options, meaning this is likely his last season at Halas Hall, unless the Bears want to continue to pay off his $45 million deal.

His stats so far in Chicago look like this:

4 games started

93 completions on 144 attempts

833 passings yards – 29 yards for his longest throw

4 touchdowns

5 interceptions

3 lost fumbles

1 win

Trubisky, who started just 13 games in his entire college career, would have ample prep time for his Bears’ debut with the next game not coming until October 9th on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

The rookie QB racked up 364 passing yards on 36 completions for 3 touchdowns in preseason play.