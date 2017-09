Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just off of 53 on Martingale Road in Schaumburg sits a shiny tall building with the ability to shake two regular high flying traffic reporters to their toes.

WGN’s Amy Rutledge and Sarah Jindra took on the challenge to repel down 21 stories and officially become Habitat for Humanity “Edgers.”

How did they do? Watch and see for yourself.

High Hopes for Habitat

425 N. Martingale Rd. Schaumburg

Sat. Sept 30th

www.nfvrappel.org.