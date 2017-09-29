CHICAGO – One of our September Early Morning Heroes, Novella Tomlin, is a line dance instructor at JenCare Senior Medical Center. Both devoting her time to her dancers and her compassionate attitude towards all, make Novella an excellent Early Morning Hero. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
Early Morning Hero: Novella Tomlin
