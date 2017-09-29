Bears Insider reflects on blowout loss in Green Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Radio's Adam Hoge hears your calls for Mitch Trubisky loud and clear. After another poor performance from Mike Glennon, Hoge would not be surprised to see Trubisky under center when the Bears host the Vikings on Monday Night Football. He says Glennon has proven himself to be no more than a back-up, and playing Trubisky will alter the game plan to a more watchable brand of football. Hoge also shares his thoughts on Danny Trevathan's illegal hit on Davante Adams and if he expects a suspension. The Bears now get a mini-bye week with ten days off before the Vikings visit Soldier Field on Monday, October 9.