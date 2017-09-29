WGN Radio's Adam Hoge hears your calls for Mitch Trubisky loud and clear. After another poor performance from Mike Glennon, Hoge would not be surprised to see Trubisky under center when the Bears host the Vikings on Monday Night Football. He says Glennon has proven himself to be no more than a back-up, and playing Trubisky will alter the game plan to a more watchable brand of football. Hoge also shares his thoughts on Danny Trevathan's illegal hit on Davante Adams and if he expects a suspension. The Bears now get a mini-bye week with ten days off before the Vikings visit Soldier Field on Monday, October 9.
Bears Insider reflects on blowout loss in Green Bay
-
Bears Insider can’t find any positives in loss to Bucs
-
Adam Hoge previews the Bears’ final preseason game on Sports Feed
-
John Fox sticking with Mike Glennon to start against Steelers
-
Bears Insider Adam Hoge previews season opener
-
Glennon helps himself with TD as Bears beat Titans 19-7
-
-
Mitchell Trubisky will get his shot with the Bears first team on Sunday
-
Kevin Fishbain previews Bears training camp on Sports Feed
-
Robert Mays Bears Down on the Glennon, Trubisky quarterback controversy
-
HAWL IN: The Power of 10
-
Bears Insider breaks down unlikely week 3 win
-
-
Preseason opener means something different to each member of the Bears
-
Mitchell Trubisky tunes out the chatter after his successful Bears’ preseason debut
-
Trubisky impressive in loss to Broncos