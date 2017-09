× 1 dead, 1 in custody after standoff on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A shooting death led to a standoff on the city’s Southwest Side.

This happened early this morning at 22nd and Kildare.

One person was found shot on the front porch of a home– after some sort of altercation.

When police arrived, one person barricaded himself inside the home — but has now turned himself in– and charges are pending.