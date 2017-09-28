‘We Veeps stick together:’ Joe Biden tweets support to Julia Louis Dreyfus

Hours after actress Julia Louis Dreyfus announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer she got a show of support from a fellow Vice President.
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted to her
We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.
Dreyfus stars in the HBO series “Veep” in which she plays the Vice President.
She responded to the Bidens saying:
The Emmy winner revealed her diagnoses in a tweet Thursday.
She says she got the diagnosis one day after winning the Emmy for best actress in a comedy.
She wrote that she is optimistic and thankful for supportive family.