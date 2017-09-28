‘We Veeps stick together:’ Joe Biden tweets support to Julia Louis Dreyfus

Hours after actress Julia Louis Dreyfus announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer she got a show of support from a fellow Vice President.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted to her

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.

Dreyfus stars in the HBO series “Veep” in which she plays the Vice President.

She responded to the Bidens saying:

.@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you https://t.co/Vgwm0Vxgsc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017

The Emmy winner revealed her diagnoses in a tweet Thursday.

She says she got the diagnosis one day after winning the Emmy for best actress in a comedy.

She wrote that she is optimistic and thankful for supportive family.