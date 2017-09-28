‘This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats:’ Mom’s car crash photo goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania mother's photo of her destroyed car next to two undamaged car seats is serving as a reminder to all parents -- buckle up your kids.

On Tuesday, Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a photo of her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with two car seats. The Chicco and Graco seats protected her 6-week-old and 3-year-old, she wrote.

"This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every single time Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing."

Rabberman said things could have been different if she didn't take "the extra two minutes" to make sure the children were secured in their seats.

Here's the full text of her post: