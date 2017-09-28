Teacher of the Month cultivates love for science in a no bullying zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the new school year well underway, WGN’s Teacher of the Month is back, too. We’re putting the spotlight on educators making a difference. The new season kicks off with a teacher who taps into her students’ natural curiosity to build their love for science. And for one student with a learning disability, his teacher’s formula proved to be a huge success.

Ms Alison Schroeder is a 7th grade science at Memorial Junior High School in south suburban Lansing.

“I don`t think I do anything different than any other educator out there. our goals as educators is to see our kids grow, develop and become lifelong learners,” she says.

WGN’s Muriel Clair has more.